Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani compares his fate to Sachin Tendulkar’s and we don’t know how to feel

Akash Dadlani is one weird dude. Sometimes he is extremely funny and there are times when you seriously want to punch him and drag him out of the Bigg Boss house. But after his recent statements, we don’t know how to exactly feel about him. In an unseen video that was published on Voot today, we can see Akash, who is at the dining table having a conversation with Hiten Tejwani, Puneesh Sharma and Arshi Khan, who are in the kitchen. Akash recalls that he has not won a single task till now. Hiten reminds him that he has won the jungle task, and that makes Akash happy as he says that he has atleast one win till now.

Puneesh also tells him that he won a promotional task, but Akash replies by saying that was different. He adds that even though he has not won many tasks, but he has performed them well. Hiten tells him that surely he is a good performer, but it’s his bad luck that he hasn’t been able to become the captain. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hina forbids Shilpa from using tap water while cooking and Twitterati can’t stop laughing

Akash immediately says that his fate is like Sachin Tendulkar, who as we all know has never been the captain of the Indian cricket team. Puneesh corrects him and tells Akash that it was Sachin’s choice to not lead the team. Arshi chips in and tells them she is like Virat Kohli. We don’t know why she said that. Akash immediately breaks into a rap on Sachin and Hiten starts yawning. We had the same reaction after watching this.

