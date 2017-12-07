Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani tells his mother that he wants a girlfriend like Hina Khan – watch video

In tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss, family members and friends of all the housemates will be visiting them. While this is a ritual every season, the team has now put out mini clips, giving sneak peeks of different housemates and their family members visiting them. Among them was Akash Dadlani’s mother who also went inside the house to meet her rapper son. Akash, who is not aware of the no-voting stand this week, met his mom and even, at one point told her that he’s coming home by the end of this week.

Akash has been in news for his aggressive behaviour inside the house. But one look at his mother and you tend to look at him differently. His mother is undoubtedly one of the cutest visitors inside the house this week. While she told Akash that ‘kuch paane ke liye, kuch khona bhi padhta hai’, she also added later that she would rather be his father once he comes out because he already has found a mother in Shilpa. Although Shilpa and Akash have gone through a rough patch in between, they have sorted their differences. Akash’s mom first went to Shilpa, hugged her and even planted a kiss on her cheeks. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan should go to the secret room this weekend, say fans!

Watch the sneak peek here:

The housemates are delighted to host Akash Dadlani’s mother in the #BB11 house! Tune in tonight at 10:30 PM to watch the full episode! #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/1IkGHsji5X — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 7, 2017

After Bigg Boss instructed Akash to be released, he took her around the house and even introduced her to all the other housemates. Akash’s mom and her cute antics definitely won a lot of hearts. Before leaving, Akash even performed his signature Bigg Boss rap in front of her and asked his mom to find a girlfriend for her. Isn’t that adorable?

One thing is for sure – even if you hate Akash for his mad behaviour, you will still get emotional watching the sneak peek video that the team uploaded. After all, with close friends and family visiting the housemates, it’s that time of the season when emotions run high and you can spot tears rolling down everyone’s eyes. We totally love you, Mrs. Dadlani!