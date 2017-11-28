Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani TORTURES Puneesh Sharma in the upcoming task – watch video

This is the exact moment that Akash Dadlani has been waiting for ever since his feud with Puneesh Sharma happened. The upcoming luxury budget task in Bigg Boss 11 will have the housemates divided in two groups, the Lilliputians and the Giants. Every time the buzzer goes off, one Lilliputian has to lie on a platform, tied with a rope and the Giants will have to make their lives miserable. So much that they give up. While Hina Khan puts chilli powder in Bandgi Kalra’s eyes to throw her off the platform, it’s Akash who finds pleasure in this task because Puneesh is one of the Lilliputians and Akash is on the Giants’ team.

Akash literally unleashes his evil side and asks his team to torture Puneesh. He even threatens to shave off Puneesh’s hair. Puneesh tries to fight back and even Bandgi interferes trying to protect Puneesh but doesn’t look like it’ll work. We wonder if Puneesh will give up or will Akash manage to make Puneesh more miserable than he already is. They even put some chilli powder in Puneesh’s eyes. This looks like one really harsh task that’s going to make even the audience cry or cringe. Akashy and Puneesh’s newfound enmity is getting worse by the day. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan puts chilly powder in Bandagi Kalra’s eyes, Akash Dadlani waxes Hiten Tejwani’s legs)

Check out this video of Akash torturing Puneesh right here.

Akash’s evil laughter is more chilly than funny. We’ve never seen this side of him and it’s surely not going to work in his favour if he plans to stay in the show by gaining more supporters. Since the Gaints have a stronger role to play in this task, we wonder if all the Lilliputians will give up and quit the task. It doesn’t look like there are any limits to making someone’s life miserable in this task.

