Bigg Boss 11: Akash Dadlani’s mother lashes out at Bandgi Kalra for talking ill about her son

We are less than three weeks away from the grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 and the show runners are making sure to grab more eyeballs in these last weeks. As if these housemates arguing with each other was not enough, the loved ones of the contestants have also set foot inside the Bigg Boss house. Yep! The twist is that the family members are staying in the padosi house, away from the contestants. They can only see and listen each other through the TV. Puneesh Sharma’s girlfriend and co-contestant, Bandgi Kalra re-entered the house along with Akash Dadlani, Vikas Gupta, Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma’s mothers, Shilpa Shinde’s brother and Hina Khan’s boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal.

The housemates have to impress their loved ones by excelling in various competitions, which will take place at intervals. In last night’s episode, we saw that Shilpa won the cooking competition and Hina got the maximum points in the stand-up comedy competition. With family members in the house, the environment was all happy and joyous. But then this Bigg Boss, we are talking about, there is no calm in the house. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 26th December 2017 LIVE updates: Shilpa Shinde, Luv Tyagi make fun of Priyank Sharma

So it’s not surprising that even the family members, who just met each other got into an argument. And it was Akash’s mother, who took offense to what Bandgi said about her son. Bandgi, who has stayed with Akash in the house was of the opinion that Akash is someone who quits at the end moment. Others too gave their two cents on this topic. But Akash’s mother lost her cool and warned everyone to not to talk about her son as he is her dearest and doesn’t like it when someone talks ill about him in front of her.

Well, that escalated quickly. All of this will be seen in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 11.