Bigg Boss 11: Aksha Dadlani misbehaves with Shilpa Shinde; KISSES her without her consent – watch video

Akash Dadlani is one contestant who can go extremely crazy in the house and has very little knowledge about the concept of giving space. If you think him asking Arshi to rub lotion on him or walk around in the house wearing a towel was too much, this video will make you furious. In a conversation with Shilpa Shinde and Puneesh Sharma, Akash forcibly goes and kisses Shilpa near the lips, not on the lips but near the lips. Shilpa, who was laughing until then, loses her cool and warns him to stay away from her. She even threatens to slap him if he does this again.

Akash simply asks her to do what she wants instead of apologising to her. He even twists her arm a little when she asks him to leave her and tries to get away. Fans are really pissed at Akash for making this move. They feel it’s disgusting and uncalled for. A lot of them are also requesting Salman Khan to take this up with Akash and give him an earful. This won’t be the first time that Akash’s touchy behaviour has made someone angry. We remember how evicted contestant Lucinda Nicholas confessed feeling weird with Akash. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Karan Patel wants Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta or Shilpa Shinde to win the show)

Check out this video right here.

Wtf? This is totally Sexual Harassment. What a shameful act by Akash Dadlani. @BeingSalmanKhan Sir, you need to take action. Bigg Boss isn’t a safe place for women right now. Mr. Akash Dadlani you’ll have to pay for this stupid act. #EvictAkashDadlani #JusticeForShilpa #BB11 pic.twitter.com/wzDp77xyKS — Shilpa Shinde FC 💥 (@FC_ShilpaShinde) December 6, 2017

Akash’s attempt at befriending Shilpa and getting into her good books is clearly failing. Shilpa took Akash under her wings when everyone else was against him. The two were really close to each other until Shilpa befriended Vikas Gupta. She sorted her issues out with him and they became good friends again. Ever since these two became friends, Akash and Arshi Khan have been against her. Akash cut all ties with her saying that her enmity with Vikas was staged for TRP. But now that he plans to get back together with her as friends, he does this. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.