What Fallout? Akshay Kumar to promote Padman on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 grand finale

The 11th edition of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss has been a rather successful one. And the channel will draw curtains on the show this Sunday. The grand finale is scheduled for January 14, where one contestant will walk away with the cash prize and trophy. Like every year, this time, too, the channel has planned something special for their finale. Akshay Kumar will drive down to Lonavala for the shoot. Confirming the same, a source from the team says, “Yes, Akshay will be present for the grand finale and he has readily agreed to be a part of the show.” The Bollywood superstar has made several appearances on the reality series to promote his films in previous seasons, too. This time, he will be there for his upcoming social drama Pad Man that releases on January 25.

Earlier, speculations were rife that Salman and Akshay had a fallout. The duo was meant to do a film together. Salman was co-producing Kesari (based on the Battle of Saragarhi) with Karan Johar, before he realised that Ajay Devgn, too, had announced a movie revolving around the same topic. So, he opted out of the project and now, Akshay has begun shooting for the period flick. Salman's ouster from the project had caused quite a flutter and once his ex-manager took up Akshay's work, it only added more fuel to the reports of a supposed fallout between the two.

But a source says it's not true at all. "Akshay and Salman have always been great buddies. They never had a fallout. They are professional enough to understand why the other one chose to do what he did. If there was remotely any tension between the two, the Bigg Boss episode would never have happened. Akshay happily agreed when the team proposed this plan during a promotional meeting," adds our source. Another source informs, "Watch out for Salman and Akshay's bromance during the episode. That will be enough to throw all the rumours out of the window."

Akshay will zoom off to the Bigg Boss sets early morning, but the shoot will begin only post evening. "This time, the channel plans to do a live telecast. So, fans will get to see both the actors live as nothing will be pre-recorded, except the contestants' performances. Akshay may also present the cash prize or trophy to the winner," adds the source. Anyway, stay tuned to BollywoodLife as we get you all the dope and updates from the Bigg Boss 11 grand finale right here.