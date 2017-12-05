Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan has an OOPS MOMENT; goofs up with India’s National Anthem

Bigg Boss 11 is not only dramatic but also hilarious. It seems like the contestants were testing each other’s general knowledge and someone asked Arshi Khan what was the national anthem of India. It was indeed Arshi’s Alia Bhatt moment in the house. Needless to say, everyone was initially shocked and then left in splits. Luv Tyagi’s reaction was one of disbelief while Vikas Gupta just could not control his laughter. He was literally running all over the house in laughter. Priyank Sharma also put his hand on his forehead. Later, Arshi realised that she had goofed up big time and was seen laughing looking indeed very embarrassed. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan cuts all ties with Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi ; find out why)

Well, the incident happened after Arshi was seen describing the beauty of Bhopal to Hiten Tejwani. She said you must come there and says it is the capital of Delhi. Later, she corrects herself and says it is the capital of Madhya Pradesh. Puneesh Sharma asks her which is the capital of India and she says Delhi. Vikas asks her which is the capital of Delhi, Arshi says it is Bhopal. Vikas Gupta looks into the camera and Alia Bhatt meet your biggest fan, Arshi Khan. She says no I am smarter. Later, Vikas asks them what is heaviest one kilo of iron, gold or cotton. Arshi says iron while Hina says gold. Vikas teases both of them. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma-Bandgi Kalra declared as the most annoying contestants by fans)

Later, Vikas asks Arshi which is the biggest planet out of moon, Mars and Pluto. She says moon. The TV producer compares her to Arjit Taneja whom he feels is dumb. Arshi accepts her general knowledge sucks. Vikas says we came to know what a huge fan you are of Alia Bhatt. vikas also asks which is the biggest celestial body, Jupiter, Neptune or Sun. She says she has not seen any of them. Hina Khan bursts out laughing. Watch the video by clicking here.

Hina shows off her general knowledge when she rants off the capital cities of various countries. Arshi says Bhutan is situated in Nepal. They troll her when she says the capital of Pakistan is Islamabad. Puneesh stays quiet all through. Arshi reveals that her family members reside in Karachi. Surprising, we come to know that Hina Khan’s general knowledge is quite good. She asks Arshi Khan to name the seven continents. She says I don’t know. Hiten gives her a hint saying Asia. Hina asks her the smallest continent in the world. Akash says Japan is an island as it is fully surrounded by water.