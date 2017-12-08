Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan is venomous, say fans after she disrespects Shilpa Shinde’s mother

Just as we thought that the contestants of Bigg Boss 11 will take a break from fights as their loved ones will enter the house to meet them after two long months, we were proved wrong, by none other than Arshi Khan. When Arshi’s father stepped inside the house, everyone greeted him with a lot of respect. But for some reason, Arshi, who is at loggerheads with Shilpa Shinde thought she was disrespectful towards her father as she looked down upon him. Shilpa told her that it was not like that and she wants to create a ruckus unnecessary. She told her that she won’t be nice to Shilpa’s family members too.

We thought she will have a change of heart when Shilpa’s mother entered the house, but nope! Arshi disrespected her as she didn’t greet her. What was worse that she called Shilpa a “wahiyaat aurat” right in front of her mother. Of course, it didn’t go down well with a LOT of fans, who took to Twitter and slammed Arshi for her behaviour. Here’s what they are saying:

Shilpa is living with venomous snakes specially Arshi Khan, vikas & Hina.

Love you Shilpa Ji.. We Stand By Shilpa — BiggBoss11 Polls (@BB11Votes) December 8, 2017

#ArshiKhan #BB11 has 4gotten coz of whom she hs bcum d captain!her bhaviour when someone’s parent has come is shameful !really sad 2 c how low a human can stoop..teamin up wth dose ppl who Neva supported her n speakin I’ll bout who were her friends !! U hv really gone wrong gal ! — Sayantani Manisha (@sayantani0609) December 7, 2017

Only Arshi Khan be so so so third class to start abusing Shilpa in front of her mom! This is the LOWEST any person can stoop! 😡😡#BiggBoss11 #BB11 — Mahesh Shenoy 💥 (@MaheshShenoy12) December 7, 2017

Arshi Khan should be directly evicted by Salman Khan for this shameful act of her

We Stand By Shilpa — V (@WavhalVaishnavi) December 8, 2017

Arshi khan u lost the respect in yesterday episode We Stand By Shilpa — Tahamallick (@Tahamallick15) December 8, 2017

And there were some celebrities too, who were not pleased with Arshi’s act:

Jus saw last nite’s epi,Madam arshiji i was never ur fan but aap mujhe naapasand bhi nahi thi..lekin jab aapne ek maa ke saamne ussi ki beti ko ghatiya kaha toh ab aapko dekhne ka bhi mann nahi kar raha hai.. shilpa’s mom was too sweet.. made me cry too!! — Kamya Punjabi (@iamkamyapunjabi) December 8, 2017

Being entertaining is great but that doesn’t take away from badtameezi.. arshi khan u lost a fan in last nites episode… Shilpa’s mom was so graceful that she referred to u as arshiji n u called her daughter wahiyaat in front of her.. #shame 😡 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 8, 2017

What Arshi did was definitely very wrong. We won’t be surprised if host Salman Khan lashes out at her during the Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 11. We know how Salman is touchy when it comes to treating mothers, so Arshi should be prepared to face his wrath. We cannot wait to see all of this. Mutual thoughts? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.