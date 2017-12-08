Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan is venomous, say fans after she disrespects Shilpa Shinde’s mother

Just as we thought that the contestants of Bigg Boss 11 will take a break from fights as their loved ones will enter the house to meet them after two long months, we were proved wrong, by none other than Arshi Khan. When Arshi’s father stepped inside the house, everyone greeted him with a lot of respect. But for some reason, Arshi, who is at loggerheads with Shilpa Shinde thought she was disrespectful towards her father as she looked down upon him. Shilpa told her that it was not like that and she wants to create a ruckus unnecessary. She told her that she won’t be nice to Shilpa’s family members too.

We thought she will have a change of heart when Shilpa’s mother entered the house, but nope! Arshi disrespected her as she didn’t greet her. What was worse that she called Shilpa a “wahiyaat aurat” right in front of her mother. Of course, it didn’t go down well with a LOT of fans, who took to Twitter and slammed Arshi for her behaviour. Here’s what they are saying:

 

And there were some celebrities too, who were not pleased with Arshi’s act:

What Arshi did was definitely very wrong. We won’t be surprised if host Salman Khan lashes out at her during the Weekend Ka Vaar of Bigg Boss 11. We know how Salman is touchy when it comes to treating mothers, so Arshi should be prepared to face his wrath. We cannot wait to see all of this. Mutual thoughts? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.