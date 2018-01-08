Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan to enter the house again? Awaam left confused on Twitter

A mere prediction by a Twitter handle, which reasonably has less than 200, that Arshi Khan will be re-entering the Bigg Boss 11 house has started a frenzy of confusion. The fans of the former contestant, better known as her awaam, took to Twitter to voice their views about the news carried by many portals. Tweets of all types – ranging from utter confusion, blatant disdain and sheer rejoice are popping up online. Many fan clubs of the reality show also followed suit and announced that the contestant will, in fact, be arriving on the show as a guest. Anything is yet to be confirmed by the showrunners.

We tried to get in touch with Arshi’s publicist, Flynn Remedios, but all to no avail. So, for now, if you want to believe in the statements being made by various Twitter handles, go ahead. A fan can hope. The idea of having Arshi back on the show does sound enticing but the legitimacy of the news can easily be questioned. An entertainment portal claims that Arshi has reached Lonavala, where the reality show house is located, and makers are figuring out a way to put her in middle of the drama yet again.

Arshi recently was at BollywoodLife’s office and was a delight to talk to. Her wit and humour can’t be beaten. She talked about Hina loved cleaning toilets on the show and did the best job doing so. Check out the LIVE video here:

After the latest eviction, which was the hunky Luv Tyagi, Bigg Boss 11 is left with 5 final contestants – Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma, Akash Dadlani, Vikas Gupta. We will find out on January 14 as to who will carry on the legacy of being the winner after Manveer Gurjar.