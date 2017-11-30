Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan to spend her birthday night in jail? – watch video

What a way to spend your birthday night! After the Bigg Boss 11 luxury budget task comes the time where contestants have to vote for the worst performers of the task. Most contestants vote for Arshi Khan since she didn’t really do much as compared to the rest. Hina Khan votes for Bandgi Kalra and they get into an argument. But when most contestants vote for Arshi, Akash Dadlani tells her that she will have to spend her birthday night in jail. Arshi replies by saying how the housemates are treating her so badly. Arshi says that the captain can save one person when Vikas Gupta interrupts and says that it’s not necessary.

She shuts him up and blames him for everything that’s happening with her. Vikas just shuts up with a smile on his face. Arshi will surely lose her cool at Vikas and not let this go at all. We wonder how Vikas is going to react to this since he is one of the most mature, sensible guys in the house. But it’s really sad that Arshi might have to spend her birthday in jail. We’re sure that Bigg Boss will turn things around for her and do something special for her on her special day. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Find out which team has won the Lilliputs VS Giants luxury budget task)

Check out this video of Arshi blaming Vikas right here.

Gharwalein kise bhejenge Kaal Kothri? Jaanne ke liye dekhiye #BB11 aaj raat 10:30 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/rFauXQeNNb — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 30, 2017

Well, knowing Arshi, she will definitely throw a fit and refuse to spend the night in jail. Bandgi has been cross with Hina and everyone else ever since she was nominated with Puneesh Sharma for this week. So it’s pretty obvious that she will, too, not go with the decision without a fight. We wonder if Arshi, Puneesh and Bandgi will be the ones to spend the night in jail.

With Arshi being so cross with Vikas ever since the task began, there is surely way too much drama in the upcoming episode. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.