Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan wages war against Hiten Tejwani, Shilpa Shinde nominates them along with Priyank and Luv Tyagi

This Weekend Ka Vaar brought forth a number of things in Bigg Boss 11. One was the fact that Hiten Tejwani had saved Shilpa Shinde instead of Arshi Khan. This left Bhopal Ki Begum mighty upset and now she has vowed that she will play for herself and not make any considerations for Vikas Gupta or Hiten Tejwani. So, it is not surprising that Arshi has decided to nominate Hiten and Shilpa. It is also a strategic move as these two are strong contenders. As of now, Arshi is reassessing her game inside the house. Last week, she has got a lot of flak for getting the captaincy as ‘khairat’ from Vikas Gupta and for her bad behaviour towards Shilpa Shinde’s mom. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma fight AGAIN leaving Hina Khan highly distressed ; watch video)

The lady has also nominated Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi. While Luv has been labelled as the ‘undeserving candidate’ of the house, Priyank has offended Arshi on some occasions. We will remember that she had a fight with Luv too for checking out her lingerie in one of the episodes. So, is Arshi slyly taking out her enmity with her nominations list? It might seem so to many. Well, Hiten did not apologise to Arshi for nominating her saying it was a wrong thing on his part but he had to do it. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta get into ugly fight afetr Weeekend Ka Vaar, whom side are you on?)

The game is getting nastier as it becomes the survival of the fittest. We will also see a showdown between Luv Tyagi and Priyank Sharma over how Luv has not found any support from Hina or him. The matter will escalate and even Hina won’t be able to pacify him. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…