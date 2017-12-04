Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan’s biggest hater Gehna Vashisht to be the next wild card?

Looks like Bigg Boss might be in for a real surprise, because reports of an interesting wild card entry is doing the rounds. Turns out, Gehna Vashisht, who recently grabbed headlines for exposing Arshi Khan might just be making her entry into the house! Things are only getting more interesting at Bigg Boss. We can’t wait to find out what will happen when Gehna and Arshi come under the same roof! Gehna was the one who spilled all the secrets about Arshi Khan. She had alleged that Arshi’s claim to be single was fake because she was actually married to a 50 year old. And that, She also revealed that Arshi was actually 32 years old, when she was claiming to be 27. Gehna also spoke about her fake educational qualifications. Also Read: Bigg Boss 11 3rd December 2017 Episode 64 Live updates: Akash Dadlani wants to befriend Shilpa Shinde again

"Since I am also from Bhopal, from where Arshi Khan comes from, I can tell you that Arshi Khan is over 32 years old, but she has claimed to be only 27 years of age. She has reduced her age by over 5 years because I happen to know her from her school days. She has also faked her educational qualifications while applying for Bigg Boss 11 and I have proof of the same. I wonder how the channel and the makers of Bigg Boss have selected such a contestant who has been faking all her life." stated the actress as per reports on India Today. She also rubbished Arshi's claim to having had sex with Shahid Afridi. "Forget about having sex with Afridi, Arshi Khan has never met him face to face or even spoken to him on the phone even once in her life time." Arshi is also known to have pending legal cases agaianst her.

So, will there be fireworks at Bigg Boss soon? Let’s wait and find out.