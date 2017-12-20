Bigg Boss 11: Arshi Khan’s father found condom packets in her wardrobe and here’s what happened next

When the housemates of Bigg Boss 11 are not busy getting into a war of words with each other, they talk about some really interesting things about their lives. Like just couple of days back, in an unseen video that was published on Voot, we saw Arshi Khan in a conversation with Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma wherein she revealed how this one time her father came to her flat in Mumbai and decided to clean her wardrobe while she was out for work. While doing that, he found a box of something (she doesn’t specify). Arshi further reveals that she immediately got a call from her mother who asked her, “ye kya hai? Aur ye nikla hua hai aur istemaal kiya hua hai, uske andar laga hua aur ghusaa hua mila hai (What is this? And this has been removed and used)”

She didn’t go to her home that night and took a friend next day and told her father that “it” belonged to her friend. Well, now we finally know that what was Arshi talking about. As many of you might have already guessed it, it was a pack of condoms that was found by Arshi’s father in her wardrobe. How do we know it? Well, the friend that went with Arshi the next morning has revealed it to International Business Times. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan’s show to have its grand finale on January 14, to have a merger with Rising Star 2

“I had to take the entire blame. Arshi Khan made me apologise to her father. I was not engaged but Arshi made me tell her father that I was and that the condoms actually were for my use with my boyfriend. As my boyfriend lives with his family, he gave the packet to me for safe keeping. This is what I was made to say by Arshi,” Mahima Singh Puri, who is a Bhojpuri actress was quoted by the portal.

Not just this, she also revealed that Arshi’s father founf condom packets in her wardrobe couple of times. This one time, he got so pissed with her that they didn’t speak to each other for over two months.