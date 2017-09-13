Bigg Boss 11: Ashwini Kalsekar aka Kasamh Se’s Jigyasa denies being a part of Salman Khan’s show

As the telecast date of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11 draws closer, names of a zillion celebs are doing the rounds to be participating as inmates. It seems like they have a number of common man contestants, celebs are being a tad tentative about being on Salman Khan’s show. Apparently, it is because of the gruelling tasks and rather trying situations which includes working even for use of simple facilities like washrooms. So far, celebs like Niti Taylor, Pearl V Puri, Nikitin Dheer, Abrar Zahoor and it seems Varun Sood are confirmed for the show. A few other names like Tejasswi Prakash, Varun Badola, Cezanne Khan and others are doing rounds as well. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Revealed! Details of the first task inside Salman Khan’s house)

It seems the makers are keen to rope in a TV vamp. Actress Alka Kaushal who is a known name with shows like Qubool Hai and Swaragini in her kitty, was approached but she refused. Apparently, due to age and health-related issues, she felt she would not be suitable for the house. Now, they have approached her brother, Varun Badola, who is considering the offer. Last evening, the new name doing the rounds was that of TV vamp, Ashwini Kalsekar. She has been part of many shows like Kasamh Se, Jodha Akbar, Kavach, Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar and others. However, when we buzzed Ashwini, she said she is not doing Bigg Boss 11.

This season, is a vastly different one with padosi's (neighbours) being the central theme. A common man and celeb will be housed in a block and people will be asked to spy on their neighbours. Plus, there is a secret dating task.