Bigg Boss 11: Ayaz Khan refutes rumours of being a part of the show

The baap of all reality shows, Bigg Boss 11 is expected to arrive earlier this season. Buzz is that it might air by August or early September. It seems the channel Colors is not keen on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India’s Got Talent this year. The message is out to commoners to send their videos for the auditions. Last year, the concept of celebs and commoners worked well and the channel wants to repeat the formula this time too. Manveer Gurjar, a commoner was a winner last season and the show was a hit on social media. The people on the show benefited a lot getting new projects.

Today, a rumour was doing the rounds that actor Ayaz Khan who has been on various TV shows was one of the first celeb contestants. However, Ayaz denied the buzz. When we called him up, he said, “I don’t know where this rumour is coming from. I have not got any calls from the makers. In fact, I don’t even know when it is starting this year.” Hmmm…it is not only Ayaz but also actors like Sharad Kelkar and Dipika Kakar are apparently being considered. However, when we called them, they totally denied the news. Rumour is also doing the rounds that Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij might be the celeb couple this year. We guess the whirlwind of gossip around Bigg Boss 11 will get bigger with every passing week.

Ayaz Khan is best known for his work in Dill Mill Gaye where he played Shubhankar Rai. He has also acted in films like Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…