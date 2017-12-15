Bigg Boss 11: “Bahut chaalu cheez hai Vikas Gupta,” says a deeply hurt Shilpa Shinde

Shilpa Shinde and Vikas Gupta started off their journey on Bigg Boss 11 with animosity. The two made each other’s life a living hell during the initial weeks of the show. We never thought that the two will ever become friends, but then relationships change inside the Bigg Boss house, you see. As days passed, Vikas and Shilpa slowly started letting the bygones be bygones and finally took a step towards a new friendship when Vikas destroyed his favourite jacket in order to save Shilpa from the nominations few weeks back. Ever since then, they have been by each other’s side, always. In fact, we have often seen Vikas go gaga about Shilpa.

But what Vikas said about Shilpa recently has hurt her deeply. In an video that has made its way to social media, we can see Puneesh Sharma and Shilpa in a conversation away from all the other housemates. Shilpa is looking at Vikas, who is in the bed room along with Hiten Tejwani, and tells Puneesh, "kya chaalu cheez hai Vikas Gupta." He reveals to her that Vikas was bitching about her to him. Shilpa gets hurt and asks Puneesh what did he say about her and he replies that Vikas told him that Shilpa didn't fully support Puneesh when he said he wants to become the next captain of the house.

Check out the video right here:

Shilpa : kya cheez hain #VikasGupta Puneesh: he took me outside and aap ke against badka raha hain mujhe. Now, we don’t know what Vikas told to Puneesh as the audio was muted at that time. #BB11 pic.twitter.com/DSWjZ8MxUU — Bhaskar➕✖️ (@ChBhaskarr) December 15, 2017

Now we don’t know if Vikas really said that to Puneesh. It’s hard to believe that Vikas, who had nice things to say about Shilpa go behind her back and said this. As the user has pointed out, Puneesh and Vikas did have a conversation, but the audio was on mute. But the thing is that Shilpa thinks that Vikas did bitch about her. Let’s just hope their friendship continues and Shilpa goes up to Vikas and clear this with him.