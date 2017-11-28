Bigg Boss 11: Bandagi Kalra wants to BREAK UP with Puneesh Sharma, they SLAP each other – watch video

Bandagi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma have managed to grab many eyeballs with their romance on Bigg Boss 11. From getting all up close and personal with each other to making out under the sheets, they have been doing it all. In fact, this one time they both locked themselves inside the bathroom for a good amount of time. While their co-contestants and viewers slammed them for faking their romance to last longer on the show, host Salman Khan indirectly warned them to put a stop to their snogging sessions considering their respective families have been watching the show. Still, all of it didn’t really affect them as they continue to get cozy with each other all the time.

However, it looks like Bandagi has now realised her open affair with Puneesh is creating a bad image for both of them. Which is why, she suggested to Puneesh that they should end their relationship. In an unseen video that was published on Voot earlier today, we see that Puneesh and Bandagi are talking to each other in the garden area wherein Bandagi tells that everyone in the house has a problem with their love story and that they should put a full stop to it. And what happens next? Well watch the below videos to know: ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Puneesh Sharma, Bandagi Kalra or Luv Tyagi – who should be evicted this week? Vote!

We don’t know if it’s a joke or is Bandagi really serious about breaking up with Puneesh. If she is not joking, then this is quite strange considering we told you earlier in the morning, we told you that their love making sessions have reached to another level. A source close to the show revealed to us that the two are not just making out anymore, but have gone a step ahead. Which is why the makers of Bigg Boss 11 have not been showing their cosy moments at the end of the episode since almost a week.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.