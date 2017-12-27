Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra behaves badly with Vikas Gupta’s mother and here’s what happened next – watch video

This is exactly what we were scared of when the new padosis entered the Bigg Boss 11 house. Someone getting offended, the padosis fighting amongst each other and all the drama eventually leading to the contestants fighting with each other. We already told you how Akash Dadlani’s mother got really upset and broke down after Bandgi Kalra pointed out saying how he gives up so quickly all the time. Vikas Gupta’s mother is also not too happy with Bandgi and the padosis divide in two groups while deciding who the winner of a certain task is. The most unfortunate part is that the contestants can see the padosis discuss the verdict.

Bandgi and Vikas’ mother have a difference in opinion, Rocky Jaiswal also interrupts and tries to calm her down. Vikas is unhappy to see his mother being targeted in the house and that she has to go through all of it. He starts venting to Priyank Sharma who asks him to not underestimate his mother. Priyank tries to calm Vikas down but the contestant only gets more upset. He tells Priyank off and complains about not being able to vent. Priyank also gives up on Vikas after their heated conversation. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Housemates decide to IGNORE Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma but there is a twist)

Hina Khan then takes over and tells Vikas that they will have to suck up and complete the task. Vikas then vents his frustration out with Hina. He tells Hina unfair it is to call one ex-contestant back as a padosi amongst the mothers of the other contestants. He also adds that Bandgi has ulterior motives to come back as the padosi. The video also shows Vikas walking out towards the garden area with the suitcase and his mom asking him to not react. Tonight’s episode is going to be a lot more dramatic than you imagined. Check out the video right here.

The padosis are clearly not getting along that well with each other as much as they did on Day 1 of entering the house. We wonder who all are going to break down in tonight’s episode of Bigg Boss 11. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.