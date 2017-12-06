Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra blasts Sapna Chaudhary for suggesting she shouldn’t talk to other men while dating Puneesh Sharma

It has been a couple of days since Bandgi Kalra is out of the Bigg Boss 11 house. The lady is now soaking in all the love showered on her by friends and relatives and is heading home to Chandigarh to spend some quality time with her family. She told Bollywood Life that unlike rumours, her family is doing fine and she will have a heart to heart chat with them about beau Puneesh Sharma. She told us that she will explain things to them. Bandgi says her family is understanding and will surely hear her out. As per gossip inside the house, Puneesh wants his ‘Bans’ to focus on her career for now. He also wants to reconcile with his family. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Aksha Dadlani misbehaves with Shilpa Shinde; KISSES her without her consent ; watch video)

In an EXCLUSIVE conversation with Bollywood Life, Bandgi told us, “I have spoken to Sabyasachi Sathpathy after I came out of the house. We did a video call. I am also in touch with Benafsha Soonawalla on a regular basis.” However, she said that she would not like to keep contact with Sapna Choudhary. The lovely lady told us, “If Sapna does not apologize to me, I will not keep any contact with her. She was quite friendly with Puneesh at the start of the show but when I became friendly with him, she said that I was not suitable for him. Moreover, she went inside the Bigg Boss confession room and said that if I was dating Puneesh, I should be talking to other men inside the house. She is no one to tell me that? Moreover, it is her viewpoint. I am an liberal girl of the 21st century. I cannot be in that kind of a relationship.”

Bandgi is open to more opportunities on TV. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates….