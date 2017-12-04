Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra calls Hina Khan ‘EVIL’; also exposes Arshi Khan’s ‘Dirty Game’

Now that Bandgi Kalra has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 11, she is going all out making shocking revelations about her ex- inmates by stating who was true and who was rather faking it for the cameras. While she clarifies her relationship with Puneesh Sharma was always true to heart and that she will continue her affair with him even after the show ends. She however has nothing good to say about the other contestants; especially Hina Khan. Calling her “Evil” and “Insecure”, Bandgi in interaction with Firstpost said, “Hina is evil and insecure of her position. She gets extremely mean for the game. Among the entire celebrity clan, she has been a huge disappointment. She needs supporters around her to justify her statements. Once Priyank and Luv are evicted then we will see how strong she is.” For those of you aren’t aware, Bandgi and Hina had a major fight after Hina applied chilli powder on her face leaving her in a helpless state during a task. Not that Bandgi didn’t take revenge by chopping Hina’s hair after that but their issues were far from getting resolved.

Bandgi even revealed how Arshi Khan is going from bad to ugly for the sake of surviving on the show. She said, ” Arshi was good earlier, now she is playing a dirty game. For the first half season she was with Shilpa, and the second half she shifted on Hina’s side, but she has realised that it’s not working. Now she is confused whether she should be with Shilpa or Vikas, or stay with Hina. Once Priyank and Luv leave, Hina won’t be friendly with Arshi. Coming weeks will be bad for her.” As Arshi added, “Celebrities will now target the commoners. Luv is saved by them, as he is getting Hina’s support. So the top three contenders who can go into nominations are Puneesh, Akash and Arshi. When these three are out, the game will begin among the top five.”

Do you agree with Bandgi?