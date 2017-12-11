Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra shows off her sexy back in this hot photo shoot – view pics

Bandgi Kalra got eliminated from Bigg Boss 11 last week and it broke her lover boy and co-contestant, Puneesh Sharma to pieces. It was quite an emotional moment, there is no denying that. The tears seemed very real as the two went in a secret room before Bandgi walked out of the house. While Puneesh continues to fight for the trophy inside the Bigg Boss house, Bandgi is turning up the heat outside with her photo shoot that she did after her eviction from BB11. Yep! Bandgi, who intends to be an actress is looking quite hot in these pictures. In one, she shows off her sexy back, while in other she is grabbing our attention with that stare.

She took to her Instagram account to post the pictures. Check them out right here:

#slayqueen 💖 A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:50am PST

Live fast , Die young !! A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Dec 8, 2017 at 7:34am PST

Stepping out of the box🌟💫 A post shared by Bandgi Kalra (@bandgikalra) on Dec 9, 2017 at 1:31am PST

While she was inside the house, fans outside thought that Bandgi and Puneesh’s romance was just for the cameras. But opinions changed when host Salman Khan himself backed their love story during Bandgi’s eviction. After coming out of the house, Bandgi made it clear to everyone that their love was completely true and they will continue their relationship even after the show comes to an end.

Indian Express quoted her as saying, “Our love was completely true and I have no complains if it has gone against me. I completely enjoyed my stint in the show and that’s what matters to me. And I don’t have any regret of whatever happened between me and Puneesh. I won’t say it was right but it happened in the emotion and I won’t analyse or cry over spilt milk now. I also have no qualms in accepting that I will continue my relationship with him after the show. I will wait for him as long as need, as I want him to come back with the winning trophy.”