Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra SLAMS her ex boyfriend; makes her relationship official with Puneesh Sharma post eviction

Bandgi Kalra’s eviction from Bigg Boss 11 definitely came as a shocker to us. I mean, not that she was one of the strong contenders but considering how she would hog the limelight by getting up close and physical with her co-contestant Puneesh Sharma, it was very unlikely that a newsmaker like her would get evicted at this juncture. Probably, that only proves how the viewers are disgusted watching the desperate PDA attempts on Bigg Boss because in the end, it’s all for the cameras. But now that Bandgi is out of the show, she wants to clarify that firstly, her relationship with Puneesh was NOT fake and secondly, she didn’t cheat on her boyfriend for she broke up with him even before entering the show. Here are 5 revelations made by Bandgi, right after getting eliminated from Bigg Boss 11, in interaction with Indian Express:

“Did Luv Tyagi benefit from being in Hina’s circle?” May be yes, that helped Luv and in that case, I am really proud of myself that I came so far in the show through my own efforts. Both me and Puneesh survived the game without any support and came so far, even beating few celebrities in the game. But I really did not expect this as Luv Tyagi doesn’t deserve to be in the show, compared to me.” Also read: Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra out of Salman Khan’s show; Luv Tyagi survives

“I will continue my relationship with Puneesh even after the show”: Bandgi who claims to be madly in love with Puneesh said, “Our love was completely true and I have no complains if it has gone against me. I completely enjoyed my stint in the show and that’s what matters to me. And I don’t have any regret of whatever happened between me and Puneesh. I won’t say it was right but it happened in the emotion and I won’t analyse or cry over spilt milk now. I also have no qualms in accepting that I will continue my relationship with him after the show. I will wait for him as long as need, as I want him to come back with the winning trophy.”

“Why would I breakup?” Puneesh and I used to joke thousand times a day- let’s break up, and see how the other housemates react to it. Why would I break up? I love him.”, clarified Bandgi when asked why would she keep threatening Puneesh to end the relationship on the show.

“My father was hale and hearty all this while” : Talking about the rumours that hit the web about Bandgi’s father getting hospitalised after watching her getting cosy with Puneesh on national television, Bandgi said, “Everything was just a fake rumour. My father was hale and hearty all this while. No show is important than my father and if he would have been unwell, the makers would have informed me.”

“I dumped my boyfriend”: And for those who thought Bandgi’s boyfriend Dennis Nagpal broke up with her after he saw her cheating on him with Puneesh, she clarifies, “As for the boyfriend, I dumped him before the show and since I was away, he got the opportunity to speak whatever he felt like. And my landlord has not thrown me out, everyone in the society is actually excited to welcome me.”

