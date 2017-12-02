Bigg Boss 11: Bani J stands up for Gauahar Khan, but doesn’t want to pass any judgement on Hina Khan

Hina Khan is being subjected to lot of criticism for her behaviour on Bigg Boss 11. The lady has managed to irk not only the fans, but some TV celebs too with her demeaning comments in general or on them. Just recently, an unseen video went viral on social media in which Hina can be heard comparing her social media followers to various other celebrities. She very coolly said that she has more followers than Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan. In another unseen video, Hina and Arshi can be heard discussing about the works of few of the TV actors.

It is during this conversation, Hina suggests that Sakshi Tanwar is cockeyed and tells that Sanjeeda Sheikh looks beautiful in person, but doesn’t look good on screen. While Sakshi and Sanjeeda haven’t commented on Hina’s statements, Gauahar took to Twitter and gave a befitting reply to Hina. Here’s what she tweeted:

And now it’s Bigg Boss 10 finalist and Gauahar’s friend, Bani J, who has said something about Hina, without taking her name. Bani has said that she is not watching this season. But she knows that no one can reach where Gauahar is today. Here’s her tweet:

 

And here’s Gauahar’s reply to Bani: 

 

When a fan pointed it to Bani that the conversation started because of her, she replied to her by saying that she is not targeting anyone, because she doesn’t know anyone personally: 

 

As we said earlier, Hina has managed to come in the bad books of lot of people. She has been making insensitive comments without realising that the repercussions will be quite severe. We don’t know how will she deal with all of this once she comes out of the house.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.