Bigg Boss 11: Bani J stands up for Gauahar Khan, but doesn’t want to pass any judgement on Hina Khan

Hina Khan is being subjected to lot of criticism for her behaviour on Bigg Boss 11. The lady has managed to irk not only the fans, but some TV celebs too with her demeaning comments in general or on them. Just recently, an unseen video went viral on social media in which Hina can be heard comparing her social media followers to various other celebrities. She very coolly said that she has more followers than Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan. In another unseen video, Hina and Arshi can be heard discussing about the works of few of the TV actors.

It is during this conversation, Hina suggests that Sakshi Tanwar is cockeyed and tells that Sanjeeda Sheikh looks beautiful in person, but doesn’t look good on screen. While Sakshi and Sanjeeda haven’t commented on Hina’s statements, Gauahar took to Twitter and gave a befitting reply to Hina. Here’s what she tweeted:

Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de…. Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya.. sakshi tanwar u are beautiful💛 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 29, 2017

And now it’s Bigg Boss 10 finalist and Gauahar’s friend, Bani J, who has said something about Hina, without taking her name. Bani has said that she is not watching this season. But she knows that no one can reach where Gauahar is today. Here’s her tweet:

Umm I’m not watching this season as y’all know but I keep hearing about it +I just wanna take a moment to say smthng we all already know, you can’t touch @GAUAHAR_KHAN. You can’t reach where she’s at. So don’t bother hating, just sit back and appreciate. Spectate don’t speculate. — Bani J⚡️ (@bani_j) December 1, 2017

And here’s Gauahar’s reply to Bani:

❤️ Bani J …….. these words 🙏🏼 most special.. thank you✨ https://t.co/tnvLGds09m — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) December 1, 2017

When a fan pointed it to Bani that the conversation started because of her, she replied to her by saying that she is not targeting anyone, because she doesn’t know anyone personally:

The convo actually started because of you bani, Hina defended you. And she never said anything wrong about Gauhar, please watch the video first. But thank you for not targeting Hina like your best friend. — Rose Zander ⚡️✨ (@Rose_Zander) December 1, 2017

No interest in targeting anyone, I don’t know them personally so no Judgy. just don’t understand why we gotta throw shade at any and every given opportunity, how bout we just shed some light. And I’m pushing it but how bout some love? Peas. — Bani J⚡️ (@bani_j) December 1, 2017

As we said earlier, Hina has managed to come in the bad books of lot of people. She has been making insensitive comments without realising that the repercussions will be quite severe. We don’t know how will she deal with all of this once she comes out of the house.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.