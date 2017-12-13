Bigg Boss 11: Benafsha Soonawalla sides with Vikas Gupta as he makes some allegations on Priyank Sharma

Relationships change inside the Bigg Boss house with every passing day. People, who were at loggerheads when the season began are now friends and vice versa. We saw how Vikas Gupta and Shilpa Shinde got into an argument right in front of Salman Khan during the premiere episode, but now look at them. They have let the bygones be bygones and continue to be by each others’ side. And then there are Vikas and Priyank Sharma, who were quite thick, but now their rapport keeps getting worse. During last night’s episode, we saw how Vikas instigated Priyank and blamed him for Benafsha Soonawalla’s eviction.

It was all a part of the latest luxury budget task in which the housemates were divided into two teams. One team had Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani and Akash Dadlani in it, while the other team included Vikas, Shilpa, Luv Tyagi and Arshi Khan. Puneesh Sharma was the sanchalak of the task. For the first leg, Hina and her team were the robots. Since Priyank was in Hina’s team, Vikas left no stone unturned in getting a reaction from him. The first reaction that the opposite team had to get was ‘anger.’ It is during this, Vikas said a lot of things to Priyank, which included faking a relationship with Divya Agarwal. Not just that, he also told him that it’s because of him that Benafsha is not in the house. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Vikas Gupta compares Shilpa Shinde to Preity Zinta, calls her an ageless beauty – watch video!

Benafsha took to Instagram account and wrote a note for Vikas and thanked him for pointing out what exactly was going through her mind too. Check it out:

For those of you who don’t know, Benafsha and Priyank got really close on Bigg Boss 11. So much that many said that they are more than friends. In fact, this closeness was one of the reasons why Divya Agarwal broke up with Priyank. And now that Benafsha has sided with Vikas, we really can’t wait to see how Priyank will deal with all of this once he comes out of the Bigg Boss house.