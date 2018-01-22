Bigg Boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan reacts to signing a film with Prabhas – watch video

News about Arshi Khan signing a film with Prabhas took the internet by a storm. People had all sorts of reaction to the news and are still finding it difficult to believe her. Well, Prabhas someone every actress wants to work with right now but we surely never expected Arshi to be the one for it. Arshi Khan is also throwing a Bigg Boss 11 bash right now and also invited media to be a part of it. During interaction with the media, Arshi was asked if it’s true that she is doing a film opposite Prabhas. Arshi replied to it saying, “We’re still in talks. If anything gets confirmed then I’ll definitely let you guys know.”

She was also asked about the guest list of her party and if she invited Hina Khan to the party as well. We all know that Arshi is not too fond of Hina but she did handle the question like a pro. She said, “I’ve called everyone who was close to me and everybody from the TV industry. Whoever wants to come can come.” Now we can’t wait to get some inside gossip from the party tonight and we know it’s going to be as dramatic and fun as the show was. (ALSO READ: After Bigg Boss 11, Arshi Khan to take part in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi?)

Check out this video of Arshi speaking to the media right here.

But Arshi has been in talks for a lot of projects and is definitely getting a lot of after her stint in Bigg Boss 11. She was last seen in Entertainment Ki Raat and if rumours are to be believed, she has started prepping for the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. She has even started taking swimming lessons, if rumours are to be believed. Well, what’s your take on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.