Bigg Boss 11 contestant: Haseena Parkar’s son-in-law Zubair Khan to participate as a commoner – watch video

Just recently we saw the menacing avatar of Haseena Parkar unfold on the screen with Shraddha Kapoor’s film. Now, get ready to get closer to the life of the woman who ruled Mumbai, as her son-in-law is entering Bigg Boss 11 as a contestant.

Just four days before the premiere episode of Bigg Boss 11, Colors made the revelation that Zubair Khan will be entering the show as a commoner. At first the name doesn’t really ring the bell, but when you do make the connection, it might just send a shiver down your spine. Yep, the man is related to underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. But in a short promo, that the channel is released, Zubair claims that he might have been married in the underworld, but he has made his name on his own. Well, let us see what beans this controversial participant will spill in his tenure on Bigg Boss 11.

Meet the first four neighbours who’ve come from various parts of India in an attempt to win your hearts. Are you excited to meet them? #BB11 pic.twitter.com/c4FnfdrpaU — COLORS (@ColorsTV) September 27, 2017

As per reports, Zubair has moved on from his ‘connections’. He has been producing Bollywood movies since a long time now, reportedly. A Times of India reports, dating back to 2011, quotes Zubair saying, “I moved out of this area in 1997 and have been part of the film industry for 15 years. I have a production house called Garbage, which produces ad films along with my partner Chandrapal Singh, who is also co-producing the film.” ALSO READ: Shraddha and Siddhanth Kapoor reveal that Haseena Parkar was an emotionally draining experience – watch video!

This won’t be the first time someone with a connection to the underworld will be featuring on the reality show. It was in season 2, when Abu Salem’s girlfriend Monica Bedi participated as a contestant. She became the most popular contestant of the lot in that season. So much so, that she was brought in as a wild car entry in the season on public demand, after being evicted.