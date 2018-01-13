Bigg Boss 11 contestant Priyank Sharma was burning the dance floor last night with Neha Dhupia at Shah Rukh Khan’s party for Kaajal Anand

It’s the finale weekend of Bigg Boss 11 and host Salman Khan along with the four finalists and the other evicted housemates began shooting for the last episode last night in Lonavala, where the Bigg Boss house is located. Some of the contestants including Luv Tyagi, Akash Dadlani and Bandgi Kalra shot for their dance performances, but Priyank Sharma was not on the sets as he was busy partying with Neha Dhupia and a lot of other Bollywood stars here in Mumbai. Many of you might not know this, but Priyank and Neha have known each other since a long time. In fact, they are very good friends.

This picture shared by Priyank on his Instagram account with Neha last year shows the kind of rapport that they share. Check it out:

So when Neha was invited by Shah Rukh Khan for a party at Mannat last night, she decided to take Priyank along. And Angad Bedi tagged with the two. For the uninitiated, it was the birthday bash for SRK’s BFF, Kaajal Anand. Check out the picture of Neha, Priyank and Angad arriving together for the party:

A source informs that Priyank, who got out of the Bigg Boss house few weeks back, had quite a time with Neha and the other Bollywood celebrities last night. “Neha and Priyank were burning the dance floor with their moves. They sure had one heck of a time,” informs the source.

Earlier in the day, Priyank took to his Instagram account to post an inside picture with Neha. He captioned it, “Hey beautiful 👌🏻❤️ about last night with this lady @nehadhupia (sic).” Check out the picture right here:

Well, currently, Priyank is in Lonavala along with his other co-contestants of Bigg Boss 11 shooting for the grand finale. Host Salman Khan is there too and the winner will be announced tomorrow.