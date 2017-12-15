Bigg Boss 11: Decoding why Arshi Khan is the second most searched entertainer of the year on Google

Bigg Boss 11 has become one of the most searched shows on Google globally and its contestants too are making news. While Sunny Leone was still the most searched entertainer in India, Arshi Khan took the second place followed by Sapna Choudhary. The other Bigg Boss 11 contestants in the top 10 were Shilpa Shinde and Bandgi Kalra. Sapna already had a huge fan base in North India where her dances are a rage. Shilpa Shinde has been a part of the TV industry since a decade now. Newbie Bandgi Kalra made waves for her no holds barred romance with another common man housemate contractor Puneesh Sharma from Gurgaon. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Salman Khan has something to say on Hina Khan’s tap water woes; watch video)

Let us take a look at why Arshi Khan overtook all these woman in the race. Firstly, Arshi Khan already had a set of viewers who would regularly check out her risque videos. Her participation in Bigg Boss further increased people’s curiosity about her and how she made it to the final list of housemates on the show. Let us not forget that she courted controversy when she said that she had an affair with Shahid Afridi, the famous Pakistani cricketer. Buzz was that she was pregnant with his child. Holy moly! And because there was no statement from his side, it was all the more ambiguous. Moreover, when people clicked on Google and found some really bold stuff, we are sure that it created a domino effect. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Kishwer Merchantt criticises Hina Khan, asks if she is targeting Shilpa Shinde out of fear)

To her credit, Arshi has ensured that she has her individual personality inside the house. From her dressing style (with those infamous nighties) and her dialogues like Awaan Dekh Rahi and Zillat Ke Laddoo, she has managed to entertain. One of the cutest things are her harmless flirtations with Hiten Tejwani on whom she has a huge crush. Arshi Khan has made some good friends inside the house like Vikas Gupta, Akash Dadlani and of course, Shilpa Shinde. Twitter is quite crazy about her. The lady has given us some cute moments as well.

Another noticeable thing is that Arshi is quite Dabangg. She did not shy away from telling Salman Khan that she feels he is biased towards Shilpa Shinde. Not many would have had the audacity to say so. Even outside, her father’s clarification on how her grand-dad had only two wives and not 18 as exaggerated by Arshi kept her in the news. If all this was not enough, it was commendable how she fought back after Priyank Sharma spoke about her Pune-Goa scandal on the show. As we know, she was detained by the cops as part of an alleged sex racket. Arshi was trending all over India for that news. Lastly, Gehna Vashisht also must be credited for her sensational claims on Arshi. She said that Arshi had criminal cases against her, and that she is married to a 50-year-old. Model Mahima Singh Puri said that she was suffering from a grave illness. So, even her friends contributed in some way. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…