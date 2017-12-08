Bigg Boss 11: Despite slander and hate, Hina Khan beats Shilpa Shinde to become the most loved person on the show

Hina Khan has been at the receiving end of a lot of hate in past few days. Now, she is obviously responsible for it most of the time but that hasn’t diluted the pull she has over her followers. Ormax Media, an organisation that tracks trends, has come out with a list of favourite contestants on the show and Hina tops the list followed by Shilpa Shinde. Others who are part of the list are, Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Priyank Sharma, in that order. Honestly, it doesn’t come as a surprise to us. While the actress is inside creating a ruckus every now and then, her Facebook followers are only growing. She recently hit the 2 million followers on FB. Her fans are making sure that the actress stays on top despite all that she is doing inside the house.

There could be another reason behind why Hina Khan is on top. She has been embroiled in a lot of controversies inside the house. Her spats with Arshi Khan are legendary. She never loses an opportunity to talk evil about Khan. There has been many cases where both the women were seen getting into heated debates. Also, Hina is on the bad books of a lot of contestants. If that’s not enough, she even claimed she has more followers on Instagram than Gauahar Khan which trended for days because it was absolutely untrue. Guess that’s why her fans are going overboard to turn the lie into truth.

As for Shilpa Shinde, well, the woman gets into thick of the matter for everybody else. We told you she has taken it upon herself to turn into a roti maker inside the house. If she isn’t doing that, she is seen conspiring with others. Recently when Akash Dadlani forcefully kissed her on the cheeks, she saw red. That made many slam the guy for the inappropriate behaviour.

Ormax Characters India Loves: Top 5 Bigg Boss 11 contestants for the Nov 16-30 period #OrmaxCIL pic.twitter.com/Cvvq1hLHql — Ormax Media (@OrmaxMedia) December 7, 2017

We are however a bit surprised to see Priyank Sharma on number 5. That guy makes noise every other day and is the most written about these days. The number of girlfriends he has will make anyone dizzy! But then the period for this list is from November 16-30. You might see change of names on this list soon enough, that’s what we believe.