Bigg Boss 11: Did Hina Khan call Shilpa Shinde a “call girl”? Watch video

Bigg Boss 11 is surely not ending on a good note as the remaining contestants are getting into massive war of words even in the last week. It was great to see Shilpa Shinde and Hina Khan as friends. In fact, we thought that they have managed to break a big stereotype on the show with their friendship. But both the ladies proved us wrong in the last few days, especially after this weekend. Things became worse between Hina and Shilpa when the former said that she is “unhygienic” in front of host Salman Khan. Hina said this because Shilpa doesn’t keep her open closet in the wardrobe area of the house, clean. Of course, this didn’t go down well with Shilpa, who decided not to cook for Hina since she finds her not to be very hygienic.

Hina, who doesn’t know how to cook didn’t like that, and Vikas Gupta sided with her and it was like the two were ganging up against Shilpa. Later Arshi Khan re-entered the house as a guest and Hina was thanking her stars that someone came in the house to cook food for her. So the bottomline is that things have gone back to being worse between Shilpa and Vikas, and Shilpa and Hina. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Twitterati troll Hina Khan after she was called Mohalle Ki Aunty

Hina is back to saying nasty things about Shilpa, it seems. Remember, how she called her a “loser” and a “bhains” during the initial week of Bigg Boss? If you thought that was crossing the line, then you will be shocked to know what she said about her yesterday. It was so bad that it didn’t make it in the final cut of the episode, but thanks to fans on Twitter, they have posted the unseen video in which Hina can be heard saying something really objectionable about Shilpa. The part has been muted in the video, but if you do the lip reading, it’s looks like Hina is calling Shilpa a “call girl”. Well, atleast that’s what the fans think:

WOW@eyehinakhan stoops to a new low and says #ShilpaShinde talks like a “call girl” Even the tiniest bit of respect I had for this girl just got vanished.#BB11 #BiggBoss11 pic.twitter.com/67dCgNpNbp — Vipra. 💥 (@Viipra) January 10, 2018

Of course, Shilpa’s army of fans is fuming after watching this video. It’s clear that the rapport between Shilpa and Hina is going to be exactly like this even after they come out of the house. It’s Gauahar Khan-Tanishaa Mukerji and Bani J-Lopamudra Raut, all over again, it seems. What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.