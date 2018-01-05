Bigg Boss 11: Did Puneesh Sharma call Hina Khan UGLY?

Tonight’s task of Bigg Boss 11 will make way for more fights and misunderstandings between the contestants. Since, this is the semi-finale week, the competition is pretty high. Every contestant is aggressively trying to stay till the finale and not get evicted this weekend. The upcoming task will have the entire house against one person. The selected person will be the topic of debate as other contestants will tell them why the person doesn’t deserve to be in the finals. Hina Khan goes first and everybody starts telling her why she should not be in the finale. Shilpa Shinde tells her that she overreacts a lot of times and is too aggressive when she is putting her points forward.

Akash Dadlani tells her that she breaks her own rules when she is monitoring tasks and that she plays it very dirty. Trouble brews when Luv Tyagi and Puneesh Sharma start talking about her. Luv brings up the BB Mountain task where she was being extremely difficult and insulted him. She tells him that he played his game and she played hers. She clarifies that she never tried to push him but was just aiming for the bag but no one believes her. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan is best at cleaning toilets, says Arshi Khan in this exclusive chat)

She also says that Puneesh accepted that it was a mistake and not done on purpose but Puneesh denies accepting it. He also tells her that she has a pretty face but her reactions aren’t pretty at all to which Hina replies telling him she knows she is ugly. Wow, that escalated quickly. We wonder if there will be repercussions to this statement during the task. After a bunch of tasks that emotionally challenged the contestants, gave them a whiff of their fan base comes a task that can turn really nasty. Check out the video right here.

The semi-finale week has been quite entertaining and this season is definitely bigger than the last one considering the turnout at the mall during the previous task.