Bigg Boss 11: Does Salman Khan really get Rs 11 crore per episode for hosting? Raj Nayak answers

There was a lot of buzz about Salman Khan‘s fee for Bigg Boss 11. According to a report in Tellychakkar, the actor has charged a whopping amount of Rs 11 crore per episode of the show. At the press conference, Raj Nayak was asked about whether Salman really being paid so much per episode and he said, “Salman doesn’t come cheap” post which Bhai looked at him and said, “De do”. Well, does that mean Salman is really getting rs 11 crores per episode? We think so. The actor hiked his fee from Rs 8 crore last year to Rs 11 crore this year as per reports.

Salman was the most excited person at the launch of Bigg Boss 11. He even made a smashing entry at the press conference. He even spoke about how the channel gets TRP only because of him. He said, “We have been doing Bigg Boss for so many years. I have said it every year that next time I don’t want to do it. But, Colors just doesn’t agree to it. They don’t get TRP without me, so what will these poor guys do! And that is why somehow they trap me into this, and bring me back.” He even laughed after saying this. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 full contestant list out! Dhinchak Pooja, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma are likely to join Salman Khan’s show)

Salman even danced to the new Oonchi Hai Building from Judwaa 2 at the press conference and it was too cute. Check out the video here.

And the man of the moment is here! ❤️if you can’t get enough of @BeingSalmanKhan! #BB11 A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Sep 26, 2017 at 6:26am PDT

The Bigg Boss 11 promos have already raised a lot of curiosity and excitement about the show. The makers announced Gaurav Gera as the first contestant yesterday and introduced him as Pinky Padosan, the nosy neighbour who knows all the hot gossip in the neighborhood. Check out his intro promo right here.

Meet #PinkyPadosan! She’s got all the neighborhood gossip & more! #BB11 @gauravgera A post shared by Colors TV (@colorstv) on Sep 25, 2017 at 2:21am PDT

Excited much? Tell us what you feel in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more updates on Bigg Boss 11.