Bigg Boss 11: “Don’t touch me”, the three words that ended Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan’s friendship forever

The popular song from Page 3, “Kitne Ajeeb Rishte Hain Yahan Pe”, is the best when it comes to describe the evolving relationships inside the Bigg Boss house. The current season of the reality show has seen the weirdest changes in friendships ever. Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma who entered as friends went on their separate ways soon after the third week. Priyank joined hands with Hina Khan, who was Vikas’ friend during the first week. But now, Priyank and Hina have had a fallout and Priyank and Vikas are friends again. As we said “kitne ajeeb rishte hain yahan pe“. The reason for the fallout between seemingly best-friends Hina and Priyank is known to all the fans of Bigg Boss 11, who are following the show. But a short video on Voot reveals what exactly irked Priyank.

Priyank is talking to Arshi Khan and tells her that he will never talk to Hina again. He reveals that he went to apologise to her and sort the matter out and held her hand. She took her hand back and told Priyank, "Don't touch me!". The young man is hurt by exactly these three words uttered by Hina. He says that just like girls, guys, too, have to take care of their respect by themselves and that these three words are very insulting.

Priyank hurt by Hina’s words

Well, there can be two sides of the debate here. Any person on the planet has the right to refuse anyone from touching them. But on the other hand, Priyank’s intention were pure and he might have thought that Hina is trying to give it a different angle. What is your take BollywoodLifers? Who is right in this debate – Hina or Priyank?

Meanwhile, the newest captain of the house is Hina Khan, which means she has become the semi-finalist. Also, this means that Shilpa Shinde and Priyank Sharma still remain the two contestants who have never been the captain of the house.