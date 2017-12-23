Bigg Boss 11 elimination: Arshi Khan gets evicted, but there is a twist

This is quite surprising. Till yesterday, a lot of fans wanted Akash Dadlani or Puneesh Sharma to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 11, but it’s Arshi Khan, who has been shown the exit door. However there is a twist. No, she has not been sent to the secret room. Instead she got a special power wherein she was asked to pick two contestants, who will get a chance to be safe from the next nominations, and go directly to the semi finale week. She chose Priyank Sharma and Vikas Gupta, and after that it was on the people of India to chose between Priyank and Vikas as they voted Live during tonight’s telecast. And it was Vikas, who got the maximum votes and found a spot in the semi finals.

Last week, the nominations were called off as the housemates decided to go against the rules of the show and started discussing the nominations before the process could take place. They were using code words for each other while planning whom to nominate, which was definitely quite stupid of them. So as it was, Bigg Boss sassed them and nominated all of them directly, except Hina Khan, who was not involved in these discussions. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Are Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde insecure of Luv Tyagi?

Talking about Arshi’s stint on Bigg Boss 11, it was definitely quite entertaining, we have to admit. We cannot forget her flirtatious behaviour towards Hiten Tejwani, and that massive fight with Priyank, when she not only shut him, but all the slut shamers around the world, when she said, “Arshi apne kapde faadegi, tumhaare baap ne nahi khareed ke diye.”

We will definitely miss Arshi for next three weeks on Bigg Boss 11. Will you? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.