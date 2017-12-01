Bigg Boss 11 elimination: Bandagi Kalra should be OUT this week, say fans

After Sapna Choudhary bid adieu to Bigg Boss 11 last weekend, we witnessed yet another nominations inside the house. This time, the creative team of the show didn’t have some evil trick up their sleeves, as they kept it simple and classic. Hiten Tejwani was safe considering he is the captain of the house. Since Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani had a major fight on the day of the nominations, and Bandagi of course supported him, a lot of other contestants nominated both Puneesh and Bandagi for creating a ruckus inside the house.

Hina Khan, Akash, Priyank Sharma and Luv Tyagi also nominated Puneesh and Bandagi for the same reason. Another target was Luv Tyagi, considering he is the weak link in the house. Shilpa Shinde, Puneesh, Vikas Gupta Shilpa nominated Luv and as a result, Puneesh, Bandagi and Luv found themselves in the danger zone this week. We ran a poll asking you, our readers that who should be eliminated this week? Well, the verdict is out and fans want Bandagi to walk out the house this weekend. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: 3 quotes by Arshi Khan that are a gift to mankind

No surprises there! Ever since Puneesh and Bandagi started getting all up close and personal with each other, everyone knew that this love story is just for the cameras. Things went worse when they started making out under the sheets. They took it to another level when they locked themselves inside the washroom for a long period of time. Bigg Boss is a family show at the end of the day, and going by the results, viewers don’t want to see any more of Puneesh and Bandagi’s snogging sessions inside the house.

Will makers evict Bandagi this weekend or will it be Puneesh or Luv? Well, all we can do is just wait and watch.