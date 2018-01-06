Bigg Boss 11 elimination: Luv Tyagi gets evicted just a week before the grand finale

Luv Tyagi’s journey on Bigg Boss 11 has finally come to an end. Call it luck or his smart game plan, Luv, who set foot inside the Bigg Boss house as a commoner found himself in the danger zone quite often, but got safe every time. But this time that was not the case and it’s really sad that he got eliminated after coming so close to the winner’s trophy. So now the battle is between Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan, Puneesh Sharma and Akash Dadlani for the coveted title.

For those of you who missed it, Luv was nominated along with Shilpa, Hina and Vikas, while Akash and Puneesh got safe, much to the shock of the viewers. The show runners then decided to confuse the fans by keeping the voting lines closed. Who knew that they had planned something bigger and better. These four contestants were brought out of the house to a mall in Vashi, Navi Mumbai where they had to appeal their fans to save them. Things didn’t turn out the way they were suppose to as fans in mammoth numbers turned up at the mall. As soon as the contestants arrived, the security guards somehow managed to get them to a life size cage that was set up at the centre stage of the mall. But situation got out of control when the over excited fans broke the barricades and latched themselves to the jail trying to get close to the housemates. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Luv Tyagi fans SLAM the makers for trying to evict him before the finale

The activity was temporarily suspended and the contestants were taken out of the mall and sent back to the house in Lonavala. After a few minutes, fans stood in a big line and started voting for their favourite contestants by putting their votes in a ballot box.

So it is during this that Luv got the least number of votes and hence has been eliminated from Bigg Boss 11. What are your thoughts on Luv’s eviction? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.