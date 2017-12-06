Bigg Boss 11: ‘Evict Akash Dadlani’ trends on Twitter as angry viewers slam the ‘creep’ for misbehaving with Shilpa Shinde

It’s like everyone who’s inside the Bigg Boss house are under this impression that they have all the rights to do anything and everything with no respect whatsoever. Take for instance Akash Dadlani who shamelessly decided to kiss Shilpa Shinde without her consent in a recent episode. A video of the same is going viral on the internet where you can literally see Akash forcibly grabbing Shilpa by her cheek and kissing her, before even she could react. I mean, how can one get so low? No wonder Twitterati are equally agitated after watching this leaked video from the show. #EvictAkash is one of the top hashtags trending on the internet right now with the netizens demanding host Salman Khan and channel colours to throw Akash out of the house.

Where Akash has made it to everyone’s ‘Hate List’. Shilpa supporters are trending another hashtag in defense which reads, “#JusticeForShilpa and from what it looks like, the reactions are not going to calm down anytime soon. People are disgusted with the fact that Akash is setting such a horrible example in terms of treating women. Is this how he treats the woman in his house?, asks one Twitterati. While many have already categorised him as ‘pervert’ and ‘cheap’ . Here, check out all the tweets below:

#ShilpaShinde #DeservingWinnerShilpa #EvictAkashDadlani

such a harresment cant be tolerated take action against akash … retweet guys salman plz take class of akash …he cant just do such act ..shame on you akash https://t.co/QgjQRvYcrd — spartan (@spartan0211) December 6, 2017

This pervert akash is sexually harassing Shilpa by forcefully kissing her touching her, is this okay with you @biggboss ? PLS INTERVENE #EvictAkash #bb11 — Zoya (@izoyamalik) December 6, 2017

Akash is A Creep & Thanks to his Supporters he managed to stay in #BB11 this long after His Antics wid Lucinda Nicolas

To get Back for his Insult on #WeekendKaVaar he Forced himself on #ShilpaShinde in #BiggBoss11

Shameful To Support Such Crap @EndemolShineIND #EvictAkash — 💥 bOoM 💥 (@unshed_tearz) December 6, 2017

#evictakash @BiggBoss please take some action against this idiot … you cannot allow harrasment because of trp issues @ColorsTV — ZAYNSTER (@zaynf0rlife) December 6, 2017

I can see her total dis comfort. You can force any woman this much to forgive you. It’s a shame, you’re molesting her. #JusticeForShilpa #BB11 #ShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/nVeRdEAjCv — Yash (@yashlovedrashti) December 6, 2017

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Vindu Dara Singh too has lashed out at Akash for crossing his limits just to escape eliminations. Taking up to Twitter, he wrote, “AKASH is not aware voting lines r CLOSED! Hum toh bahut pehle seh keh rahe theh ki he will CREATE a CONTROVERSY b4 he EXITS! “Tum HINDUSTAN Main ho” @BeingSalmanKhan to #YoBro Reminds me of d movie PINK! There is a difference between HARMLESS TOUCHES & FORCEFUL KISSES #BB11.”

How many of you guys want Akash to be thrown out of Bigg Boss 11? Thoughts in the comments below!