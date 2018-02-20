Bigg Boss 11 fight continues as Arshi Khan calls Shilpa Shinde her ‘useless friend’

It’s been more than a month since Bigg Boss 11 has come to an end, but the fights from the show have clearly not, especially between winner, Shilpa Shinde and Arshi Khan. The two ladies had many ups and downs in their friendship while they were locked inside the house. However, towards the end of the show, all was well, as Arshi re-entered the house as a guest in the last week and apologised to Shilpa for all the nasty things she said to her. After the show, Arshi threw a party and invited some of her co-contestants and obviously, Shilpa got the invitation too. However, Shilpa didn’t turn up at the bash, which hurt Arshi. Ever since then, things have gone back to being worse between them.

It went downhill when recently, in one of her interviews, Arshi said that Shilpa and Vikas Gupta will never get married in life. “Vikas and Shilpa will never marry. In fact, Shilpa had clearly told me that she would never ever marry in her life.” It didn’t go down well with Shilpa, who told SpotboyE, “Arshi Khan is a big liar and we all know that. That’s it.” ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Bandgi Kalra claims that Shilpa Shinde HATES Arshi Khan – read tweet

Now Arshi has hit back at Shilpa during an interview with Times Of India. She has said that many people think she is using Shilpa’s name to stay in the limelight. “I am still using her name (Laughs) Ohh yaa that’s why she chooses to follow my interviews and gives statements after statements. Let me not give her another chance to talk against me and grab headlines. I choose not to comment on my useless friend,” she said. We can’t wait to see what Shilpa has to say on Arshi’s “useless friend” comment. Will Shilpa have a reply or will she just put an end to this by not replying at all? All we can do is just wait and watch.