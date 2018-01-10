Bigg Boss 11 finale: Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta are preparing to lose the winner’s trophy to Shilpa Shinde – here’s how

After the Mall task, all the Bigg Boss 11 finalists are pretty convinced that Shilpa Shinde will take the trophy home. In an unseen footage, Hina Khan and Vikas Gupta are seen discussing their plans for the finale. Both are pretty sure that Shilpa will be the one winning then show. Hina tells Vikas that the first thing she will do is go hug her parents in the audience since she has already disappointed them once during Khatron Ke Khiladi 8. She feels she will disappoint them yet again after not winning Bigg Boss 11. Vikas also tells her that he will walk away to break all the suspense.

Vikas also mocks Hina at the end of the conversation by calling her a Mohalle Ki Aunty and they laugh about it. Well, you would think that since it is the last week of the show, the contestants will forget all their differences and get along well with each other but no. The contestants are still fighting, crying and creating a lot of drama inside the house. The only popular discussion in the house is that Shilpa will win the show only because she has been in the kitchen throughout the season. Hina and Vikas leave no stone unturned to remind her that she has only cooked and has not been involved in any tasks in the house. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Ekta Kapoor LASHES out at rumours that claim she threatened makers to make Vikas Gupta the winner)

The only person on Shilpa’s side is Puneesh Sharma. Akash Dadlani had also joined Team Hina and Vikas before he got evicted. But this won’t be the first time that Vikas has felt so unsure about losing the show. In one of the other footage a couple of weeks back, Vikas was heard saying that if he has to pick between being in the top 2 and taking home a briefcase of money, he will choose the money. Hina, however, was not so unsure about winning but looks like the mall task was an eye-opener for her. Which one of these contestants do you think will win? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.