Bigg Boss 11 finale: It’s beginning of an end as Luv Tyagi, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla reach the sets – view pics

The journey that began on October 1 last year is finally coming to an end this Sunday (January 14). Yep! The grand finale of Bigg Boss 11 is scheduled to take place in two days and we have four finalists – Shilpa Shinde, Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma fighting for the trophy and prize money of Rs 50 lakh. While we can’t wait to find out who will be the winner of Bigg Boss 11, there is also a lot of excitement for the finale as a whole for all the evicted contestants of this season will re-unite one last time. The shooting for the first episode of the finale weekend has begun in Lonavala, where the Bigg Boss house is. Host Salman Khan and some of the contestants are already on the sets and the pictures have made their way to social media. We have to thank a Bigg Boss fan page on Twitter, which goes by the handle of @TheKhabari2 for compiling all the pictures that you are going to see.

Here are some screenshots on an Instagram Live from Luv Tyagi’s account. He went Live from the green room on the sets with Bandgi Kalra and Akash Dadlani. Check them out right here:

And these are some pictures of the contestants rehearsing for their performances. Here we have Akash and Arshi in one picture, probably at someone’s house. And Benafsha Soonawalla and Priyank Sharma have been rehearsing for their act in a studio since yesterday. Hiten Tejwani along with wife Gauri Khan too has reached the sets, it seems. Check out the pictures here: .

The waiting game is getting difficult with every passing hour. How excited are you for the Bigg Boss 11 finale? Let us know in the comments below and keep watching this space as we bring you all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 11.