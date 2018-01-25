Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan bags the ‘Most Stylish TV Personality’ award – view pics

The HT Style Awards 2018 took place last night and a number of Bollywood stars walked at the red carpet in their most stylish outfits. Hina Khan, who came out of the Bigg Boss house couple of weeks back after spending more than 100 days in there also attended the event. She won the award for the Most Stylish TV personality (female). And we have to admit, she totally deserved it. While she was on Bigg Boss 11, she managed to impress everyone with her style statement. No other Bigg Boss contestant managed to look so good each and every day on the show.

Although we were a tad bit disappointed with her outfit last night. She wore a white palazzo pants with slits, which was on point, but her ruffles top was a bit OTT. Check out what she wore:

Talking about her Bigg Boss 11 journey, she took to her Instagram account a day after the finale and thanked her fans for supporting her. “What a roller coaster journey this has been! Staying out of my home for 105 days, and pushing myself to different things has not only made me super strong but made me a different person altogether, which I was also unaware of! Ending this amazing journey is emotional as it can get! But now as this journey is finally over, I would like to take a moment and thank each one of you who stood by me like a rock and lived each moment with me. This journey wouldn’t have been possible without all your love and support from the very first day of my journey. I dedicate this journey to all my fans and well wishers. Love you all,” she wrote.

Hina lost the winner’s trophy of Bigg Boss 11 to Shilpa Shinde.