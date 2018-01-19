Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan to be roasted on Colors’ show Entertainment Ki Raat?

Well, Bigg Boss 11 might have been over but news around the contestants is never-ending. We know that Hina Khan is not going to be a part of Entertainment Ki Raat. The lady who was supposed to go directly to the sets of the show after Bigg Boss 11 refused as her mother was not keeping too well. It seems her mom had an emotional breakdown after seeing her daughter after so many days. Hina wanted to spend some quality time with her family and seeing her mom’s state, they did not badger her to come on the other show.

A source informed us that since Hina Khan is not there, there will be spoof on her on Entertainment Ki Raat. The actress who made news on the show with her designer clothes and over 100 nightsuits will be roasted by the anchors. Dipika Samson is playing Akash Dadlani, and Asha Negi will be Shilpa Shinde on the weekend segment of Entertainment Ki Raat, which is Bigg Boss special. The actress has been in the eyes of controversies ever since she went inside the house. While she was blissfully chatting inside, her statements made news outside. Quite a few jokes will be cracked on Hina by the comedians and anchors of the show.

Our source also told us that there is a round post which Shilpa Shinde will be doing a pole dance with Vikas Gupta. While all the contestants where chatting, Puneesh Sharma was rather quiet throughout. “He looked lost and just smiled. Throughout the shoot, Puneesh barely said anything,” said the source. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…