Bigg Boss 11: Find out which team has won the Lilliputs VS Giants luxury budget task

Just like any other luxury budget task, the recent one too managed to create a havoc inside the Bigg Boss house. As a part of the task, the house was transformed in a Lilliput township. The contestants were divided into two teams of lilliputs and giants. Vikas and Priyank Sharma were the supervisors of the task. Time and again one demon would be held captive by the liliputs and they had to torture him/her till a point that he/she quits the task. Akash Dadlani, Arshi Khan, Hina Khan and Luv Tyagi were the lilliputs while Puneesh, Bandagi Kalra, Hiten Tejwani were playing the giants in the first leg of the task.

The giants made sure to make the lives of the opposite team members a living hell. From rubbing chilli powder in their eyes to waxing their legs, they did it all. Bandagi quit the task after some chilli powder went in her eyes, but Puneesh, Hiten and Shilpa managed to the survive till the alarm rang. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: A vengeful Bandgi Kalra TRIMS a chunk of Hina Khan’s hair – watch video

In the second leg of the task, the contestants switched sides, and Shilpa, Hiten, Puneesh and Bandagi decided to take the revenge. They too cut Hina’s hair, chopped off Luv’s hair with the trimmer, put garlic in Akash’s mouth, which caused him some allergic reaction. It got really dirty basically.

And all of the tactics that were used by Shilpa, Hiten, Puneesh and Bandagi worked, as reports suggest that they have won this task. The decision lied with Vikas, and he chose them to be the winner. Of course, it didn’t go down well with Hina, who told Vikas that he did this on purpose because of his friends Hiten and Shilpa.

Vikas gave it back to Hina by saying that they used chilli powder, which was wrong and hence he had to take the decision accordingly. Do you think Vikas took the right decision? Let us know in the comments below.