Bigg Boss 11: Former contestant Mehjabi Siddiqui undergoes a shocking transformation – view pics

There were 18 people, including six celebrities and 12 commoners, who set foot inside the Bigg Boss house this year. 12 weeks have passed and we are left with eight contestants, who are still fighting it out for the coveted title. But what happened to those 10 contestants, who bid adieu to the house? Well, some went about their lives as usual, and some decided to give themselves a makeover. Remember Mehjabi Siddiqui? Well, she was one of the commoners and one of the padosis along with Luv Tyagi, Sabyasachi Satapathy and Lucinda Nicholas. If you still can’t recall, what did she look like. Here’s her picture from the house before she got eliminated few weeks back:

And let us tell you that she doesn’t look like this anymore. Yep! Mehjabi has undergone an amazing transformation. New pictures of the former contestant have made their way to social media and it was difficult to recognize her without reading her name in the caption. Check out Mehjabi’s latest photos right here:

Ye rahi anaconda🐍 😝 i mean Mehjabi saddiqui… pahechan me hi nhi aarahi pic.twitter.com/9oOKoM6HMp — The Reality Shows ↩ (@TheRealityShows) December 20, 2017

Talking about Mehjabi’s stint on Bigg Boss 11, she did create a havoc couple of times in the house. We remember this one time she got into a massive argument with Arshi Khan, who disturbed her while she was cooking a meal in the kitchen. She made us proud when she hit back at one of her co-contestants, who called her a ‘kaali daayan’. She said that she has no insecurities about her complexion, and is in fact proud of her skin colour.

She was eliminated along with Sabyasachi few weeks back as a part of the double eliminations.