Bigg Boss 11: From slut-shaming Arshi Khan to saving friends from eviction, Hina Khan has had the most controversial journey this season

Hina Khan is one of the favourites for winning the show. Her fans are convinced that the TV actress will lift the trophy by defeating Shilpa Shinde, who, by the way, has a crazy popularity on social media. Anyway, coming back to Hina, her journey has been quite an eventful one. The actress managed to offend almost everyone in the house but is still one of the foremost contenders. The finale is scheduled to air on January 14 and so we thought of giving you a rundown of how Hina’s journey has been on Bigg Boss 11. Trust us, she wasn’t all bad that many made her out to be. For her friends, she has even made sacrifices.

One such occasion was during nominations. Bigg Boss had asked contestants to enter the confession room in pairs and choose one name for nominations. If they didn’t pick any, the pair would have got selected for eliminations. They had to mutually decide the names. But Puneesh pleaded with Hina to save him since it was a crucial week. Hina agreed but on one condition. She asked Puneesh as to if he will mend his ways and when he promised that he would, she nominated herself for eliminations. Nobody does that on reality shows as people are there to play the game and win. At yet another instance, during a captaincy task, she made sure Luv Tyagi could become a contender and thereby, win immunity from eliminations. She didn’t care if that meant she would be in danger. That’s what you call friendship. (Also read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan -Luv Tyagi -Priyank, Vikas Gupta -Arshi Khan- which friendship will last beyond the show?)

But while she was really good to her friends, people she didn’t like fell prey to her venomous digs. Case in point being Arshi Khan. One day, Hina and her bunch of cronies were having a hearty chat when Arshi walked past them. Hina whispered, speculating as to whether or not Arshi was wearing a bra. Somebody from her group affirmed that she was wearing a nude-coloured bra but Hina still couldn’t control herself from making a derogatory remark. She said that Arshi was doing that on purpose!

There were a few fun moments too and also those where she broke down. Check out her journey right here…

TV’s favourite bahu, @eyehinakhan has witnessed friendships, fights, betrayals and emotional breakdowns in the #BB11 house. Catch her one-of-a-kind journey here. pic.twitter.com/iRb6lEUISy — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 12, 2018

Hina has enough followers to make her a winner. There are many who are constantly voting for her. The lines are open only till Saturday 10 pm. The stage is set to award the trophy to the next Bigg Boss winner and people are convinced the final battle will be between Hina and Shilpa. Well, may the best woman win!