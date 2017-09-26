Bigg Boss 11 full contestant list out! Dhinchak Pooja, Shilpa Shinde, Priyank Sharma are likely to join Salman Khan’s show

Well, it is confirmed that Bigg Boss 11 will air from October 1 on Colors. The show will start from 10.30pm on weekdays, and the 9pm slot on weekends. Salman Khan is back for season 11 that promises to be one of the most gruelling ever. The contestants have to work hard for everything in a trade and barter kind of set up, which even includes the bathroom. Plus, there is an underground jail and tasks like secret dating for the contestants. It seems the tough conditions have made many celebs wary about entering the house this season. However, here are some names that are doing the rounds. Here is the tentative list of people. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Natalia Kayy, Hina Matlub, Brad; Meet the confirmed contestants of Salman Khan’s show)

The first name that is apparently confirmed is Dhinchak Pooja. The lady who is born as Pooja Jain is an Internet star. She is known for her songs like Swag Wali Topi, Selfie Maine Leli Aaj which are loved and hated in equal measure. If people want some crazy entertainment, then Dhinchak Pooja is an ideal bet. The next in the almost confirmed list is Shilpa Shinde. The Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress is known to be forthright and it would be fun to see her give a piece of her mind to the contestants. Shilpa was embroiled in controversies throughout last year and the show might give her a chance to redeem her image. She told us she is not going inside but we guess she will be in as a wild card after a month or so. (Also Read: Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan finally breaks her silence on being approached for Salman Khan’s show)

❤❤❤✌✌ Haters gonna hate. #iDontCare. 🖕🖕🖕 A post shared by Dhinchak Pooja (@dhinchak_pooja_) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:28am PDT

An old pic of mine A post shared by shilpa shinde (@shilpashinde_1) on Aug 8, 2016 at 4:48am PDT

MTV Splitsvilla’s Priyank Sharma who is the winner of the show is also reportedly a part of Bigg Boss 11. It is not surprising as even Prince Narula moved onto Bigg Boss 9 after winning Splitsvilla. Priyank has a crazy following amongst the youth and is the latest teen icon. TV producer Vikas Gupta is also reportedly a part of the show. This was apparently declared by Sunny Leone recently. He has denied it saying that his name comes up every year. Amongst actors, it is Pearl V Puri and Abrar Zahoor whose names are doing the rounds. We know Pearl as the hottie from Badtameez Dil and Nagarjuna. He has made news for his link-ups with Asmita Sood, Hiba Nawab and Karishma Tanna as well. Abrar was seen on Neerja. The latest name in the reckoning is hot MTV VJ Benafsha Soonawalla. She is known for her sexy Insta pics and was in the news for dating Varun Sood as well.

According to @priyanksharmaaa and @siddharthhgupta this is my best picture . What do you think 😉 #excitingtimesahead #WorkingHard #lostboys #formals A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on Sep 9, 2017 at 12:28am PDT

“To find someone who will love you through success and failure is to discover how little life has to do with either ” Believe in yourself you will get what you deserve and vice versa. #love #life #gratitude #godbless #pvp #pvpians #pearlians A post shared by Pearl V Puri (@pearlvpuri) on Sep 23, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

It’s always you vs you !! #spartanprotein #spartanathlete @spartan_india #ripped #madeinindia #chizzled A post shared by A b r a r Z a h o o r (@theabrarzahoor) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Makeup and styling- @the_makeup_mafia_ Photography – @kurushthakurphotography @kurusht Shooting with a lump in my throat was pretty fun too! A post shared by Benafsha Soonawalla (@benafshasoonawalla) on Jun 12, 2017 at 6:48am PDT

We also heard that the makers have approached Helly Shah as well. The Swaragini actress is a channel favourite but we don’t know if she has okayed as she is not Bigg Boss material. Muslim model Halima Matlub, who is based in the UK is also a part of the show. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…