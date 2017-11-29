Bigg Boss 11: Gauahar Khan gives a BEFITTING reply to Hina Khan for her comments on Twitter followers and Sakshi Tanwar

Some people just never learn. Just when you think that Hina Khan will learn from her mistakes and be a better person, but then she says something highly insensitive again and faces the wrath of not only the fans, but some celebrities too. In an unseen video from the Bigg Boss house that made its way to social media earlier today, we see Hina Khan making some objectionable comments on Sakshi Tanwar, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan. Hina along with Vikas Gupta, Arshi Khan and Puneesh Sharma were discussing their followers on social media. It is during this conversation, Hina claimed that Gauahar has less followers than her. Which of course it’s not true because after checking, we found that Hina has 124K followers on Twitter, while Gauahar has 2.17 million people following her. As for Instagram, agreed that Hina has 1.7 million followers, while Gauahar has 1.6 million, but the former’s following has increased only after she has come on the show. ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11: Kamya Punjabi slams Priyank Sharma and Hina Khan, calls them ‘Chamcha’ and ‘Ghatiya’

In another video, Arshi talks about Sakshi Tanwar. Arshi tells Hina that she liked her act in Dangal, but at the same time, she feels that Sakshi does not have beautiful features. To that, Hina hints that Sakshi is squint-eyed. To make it more worse, Hina said that Sanjeeda Sheikh looks like an “angel” in real life, but doesn’t look good when she comes on screen. Watch the compiled video right here:

“Aao Behen Chugli Karein” This one is SPECIALLY for@GAUAHAR_KHAN #SakshiTanwar @iamsanjeeda

Praised By Ms Perfect @eyehinakhan

She is a REAL Friend & Colleague#BB11 Watch Share pic.twitter.com/WpLd63VIum — HerdHUSH (@HerdHUSH) November 29, 2017

While Sanjeeda and Sakshi have not reacted on this so far, Gauahar has hit back at Hina for her comments. Here’s what Gauahar said on Twitter:

Acchaii aur tameez toh seekhi nahi, math karna seekha hota toh aaj jhoote ghamand me aake kahi gayi baat pe log itna haste nahi..Lol!!! Allah sabko tarakki de…. Ameen!! Ghamand be aaj tak kisi ka kuch bhalaa nahi kiya.. sakshi tanwar u are beautiful💛 — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 29, 2017

With so many people calling out Hina on regular basis, we don’t know how will she deal with all of this when she comes out of the house. In the video posted above, we see that she is relying on her PR team for the damage control, but clearly, that is not happening too.