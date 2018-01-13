Bigg Boss 11 grand finale: Arshi, Luv, Bandgi, Benafsha are sight for sore eyes as they deck up for the big night – view pics

It’s a reunion of sorts as the evicted contestants of Bigg Boss 11 have come together for the grand finale. While many lucky fans’ favourite contestants are still on the show, many fans’ favourites were evicted from the show in the course of the past three months. In case you were one of the latter categories here is your last chance to see the one you were rooting for on Bigg Boss 11. Arshi Khan, Luv Tyagi, Bandgi Kalra, Dhinchak Pooja have all reached the sets built in Lonavala. They are a decked up for their final appearance on the reality show. And, boy, are they looking stunners. We bet you won’t be able to take your eyes off the ladies.

Arshi has gone through a transformation of sorts. Just look at her here. Are you even able to recognise her? She recently re-entered the house as a guest as part of a task.

Bandgi Kalra is looking smokin’ hot. And we just can’t wait to see her performance. We hope she impresses some Bollywoodwallahs who’d cast her in projects. Would love to see her on the big screen!

Just can’t wait to see Benafsha again on the stage!

Luv Tyagi, who has won hearts with his simple, no-fuss attitude is looking badass. The black belts are adding a kink to his charm.



Hina’s beau Rocky is also ready to be reunited with her. He has picked his best outfit for the moment. He has to look his best when his lady love steps out of the house, right? Sapna Chaudhary is here as well – a total stunner.

Just in a few hours we will find out who is the winner of Bigg Boss 11. The final four contestants are Hina Khan, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Puneesh Sharma. Who is your pick? Tell us in comments below.