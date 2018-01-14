Bigg Boss 11 grand finale: Dhinchak Pooja gives Akshay Kumar and Salman Khan a ride on her Dilon Ka Shooter Scooter – watch video

The audience is already quite excited about the Bigg Boss 11 finale and to find out who will win the trophy this season. But apart from the winning moment, we’re also looking forward to a lot of fun performances from celebrities and evicted contestants this season. Since Akshay Kumar will also be there to entertain us, promote his upcoming film Padman and announce the winners of this season. Since the two A-listers will also be performing and bonding a little bit with the contestants, they perform to one of the most superhit songs of last year, Dilon Ka Shooter by Dhinchak Pooja.

In fact, they even ride on her scooter as she sings the popular number. Vikas Gupta also sings along with her from inside the house. Salman and Akshay are also singing while they are riding the scooter on stage with her. Akshay asks Pooja to continue with the song and she tells him that the song is over. It’s one funny moment and you can’t stop laughing looking at it. They even perform with Sapna Choudhary on Mujhse Shaadi Karogi‘s title track. Talk about being one of the most entertaining finales and nights this year. Not to mention all the contestants add so much glamour to the finale. (ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 11 winner: This picture of Shilpa Shinde with the winner’s trophy is FAKE)

Check out this video of Akshay and Salman performing to Dhinchak Pooja’s song.

.@akshaykumar and @BeingSalmanKhan perform onstage with Dhinchak Pooja and dancing queen, Sapna Choudhary. Catch all the masti only on the #BB11finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/MLvFkZFgqD — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

The makers have promised one entertaining finale and news about the winner has already started doing rounds on social media. We told you exclusively how Vikas Gupta gets evicted tonight leaving Hina and Shilpa to be the top 2 contenders for the winning trophy. Twitter has already started slamming makers for plotting the entire Hina vs Shilpa fiasco at the end. While we go and find out about who has won the trophy this season, you guys stay tuned with us for more updates.