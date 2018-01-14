Bigg Boss 11 grand finale: Priyank Sharma supports Vikas Gupta over Hina Khan and Salman Khan calls him ‘bewafa’

Bigg Boss 11 grand finale is here and we can’t wait to find out who will be the winner between Hina Khan and Shilpa Shinde. We have already told you that Vikas Gupta and Puneesh Sharma are out of the race to win. So now the battle is between Shilpa and Hina for the winner’s trophy and prize money of Rs 44 lakh. Not just that, some of the evicted contestants will be seen together again chatting with the finalists and host Salman Khan. In a sneak peek that has been shared by the channel on their Twitter account, we see Salman pulling Priyank Sharma’s leg as he calls him “bewafa”.

The video starts with Salman asking Hiten Tejwani that who should be the winner and Hiten says that he should have been in top four instead of Puneesh, and the latter jokingly says that he is his enemy. Salman then asks Arshi Khan to pick top two and she names Shilpa and Vikas. Amidst all this, Salman asks Dhinchak Pooja to sing her latest song, and she starts crooning, Afreen Bewafa Hai. Then Salman asks Priyank that who should be the winner and he takes Vikas’ name as he thinks that he has played the game beautifully. Salman then starts singing Dhinchak Pooja’s song to Hina and changes the lyrics to “Priyank bewafa hai.” Watch the promo right here:

The eliminated housemates are back to have some fun in the #BB11Finale. Don’t miss out on their banter with the finalists, tonight at 9 PM. #BBSneakPeek pic.twitter.com/sy0WKaMtdF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Talking about the finale, Akshay Kumar, who is currently promoting his upcoming film, Padman will join Salman on the stage as they both will announce the winner of this season.